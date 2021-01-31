News18 Logo

News18» News»World»Dutch Primary Schools To Reopen In First Easing Of Corona Measures In Months
Dutch Primary Schools To Reopen In First Easing Of Corona Measures In Months

Primary schools in the Netherlands will reopen from Feb 8, the Dutch government said on Sunday, in the first easing of lockdown measures in months.

AMSTERDAM: Primary schools in the Netherlands will reopen from Feb 8, the Dutch government said on Sunday, in the first easing of lockdown measures in months.

All schools and non-essential stores in the Netherlands have been closed since mid-December, following the shutdown of bars and restaurants two months earlier, in a bid to limit the COVID-19 epidemic.

A nighttime curfew was added to the lockdown last week, as new, more contagious mutations of the virus were seen to be taking hold in the Netherlands.

But proof of transmission of the disease by young children remained limited, education minister Arie Slob said on Sunday, enabling the reopening of primary schools and daycare centres as of next week.

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands dropped to around 3,700 on Sunday, the lowest level in three months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


