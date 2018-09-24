English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dutch Tourist Arrested for Carrying Stun Gun Outside Buckingham Palace. It Was Something Else Entirely
The 38-year-old old tourist from the Netherlands was detained at the palace on Sunday lunchtime after he was found with a "Taser-type device" but was released without charge a few hours later.
Buckingham Palace. (AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS)
London: A man, who sparked an alert at the visitors' entrance to Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace residence on Sunday when he was arrested for being in possession of stun gun, in fact just had a key ring, London's Metropolitan Police said.
"Officers were satisfied that his possession of the device - which was low-powered and part of a key ring – was a genuine error on his part, and that he posed no threat," police said.
Parts of the palace are open to visitors for 10 weeks each year and the queen is currently on holiday in Scotland.
