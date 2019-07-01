Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dutch Tram Attack Suspect from March'19 Says He Struck to Defend His 'Faith'

Four people were killed — a woman aged 19 and three men aged 28, 49 and 74 — and several others were wounded in the attack on the tram in the city of Utrecht on March 18.

AFP

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dutch Tram Attack Suspect from March'19 Says He Struck to Defend His 'Faith'
Representative image.
Loading...

The Hague: A Turkish-born suspect carried out a deadly gun attack on a Dutch tram in March to defend his faith against those who want to "kill Muslims", prosecutors said on Monday.

Gokmen Tanis left a letter in his getaway car showing a "strong indication of terrorist aim", the Dutch prosecution service said as the 37-year-old appeared in court.

Four people were killed — a woman aged 19 and three men aged 28, 49 and 74 — and several others were wounded in the attack on the tram in the city of Utrecht on March 18.

The father of the 19-year-old victim shouted "Coward! You are a pig" at the suspect in court, local media said.

"I do this for my faith, you want to kill Muslims and you want to steal our faith from us, but you will not succeed. Allah is great," prosecutors quoted Tanis's letter as saying.

The existence of the letter was previously known but not its contents.

The circumstances of the attack in which the suspect fired gunshots at strangers in a public space reinforced the likelihood of a "terrorist" crime, prosecutors said.

Tanis, who was arrested after an eight-hour manhunt that paralysed the scenic Dutch city, has been charged with "multiple murders with terrorist aims." He will now be sent for psychiatric assessment, prosecutors said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram