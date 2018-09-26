English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwarf Goats are the New Party Animals in Los Angeles
So-called goat mom Scout Raskin, a lifelong animal lover and former child actor, set up Party Goats LA in early 2017 and charges $99 an hour to bring her goats to a party or event.
A goat stands on a woman's back during a party in Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: ReutersP
Loading...
Los Angeles: Spanky and Pippin are literally party animals in the Los Angeles nightlife scene.
The Nigerian Dwarf goats are professional party-goers, bringing their special brand of magic to city celebrations and starry soirees.
So-called goat mom Scout Raskin, a lifelong animal lover and former child actor, set up Party Goats LA in early 2017 and charges $99 an hour to bring her goats to a party or event.
One of the most popular interactions with the goats at parties is to have them jump onto revelers’ backs while they kneel on all fours.
Student Torian Mylott, 20, said the experience was fun and therapeutic.
"They're so friendly and they're just so nice to be around, because you can definitely tell they love humans and they are just a lot of fun," she said.
Despite being the same breed and age, the goats have very different personalities, Raskin says.
"Usually people at parties have their favorites. Some people love Pippin because he's really cute, but he's the cute dumb one," Raskin said. "And then some people really like Spanky because he's more chill and quiet and they feel like they can connect with him more."
The goats are unfazed by loud music and crowds of people, Raskin said.
"We've been to parties with DJs where there's loud music and I myself was concerned about how they would react to it. Pippin fell asleep and was totally calm and chill and fine in that environment, and it didn't really seem to hurt their ears or anything like that," she said.
Before hitting the town, Raskin dresses the goats in purple, lace-cuffed velvet jackets and neckbands and wraps their horns in brightly colored tape, for decoration and safety.
And then they’re ready for the party you've just got to goat to.
The Nigerian Dwarf goats are professional party-goers, bringing their special brand of magic to city celebrations and starry soirees.
So-called goat mom Scout Raskin, a lifelong animal lover and former child actor, set up Party Goats LA in early 2017 and charges $99 an hour to bring her goats to a party or event.
One of the most popular interactions with the goats at parties is to have them jump onto revelers’ backs while they kneel on all fours.
Student Torian Mylott, 20, said the experience was fun and therapeutic.
"They're so friendly and they're just so nice to be around, because you can definitely tell they love humans and they are just a lot of fun," she said.
Despite being the same breed and age, the goats have very different personalities, Raskin says.
"Usually people at parties have their favorites. Some people love Pippin because he's really cute, but he's the cute dumb one," Raskin said. "And then some people really like Spanky because he's more chill and quiet and they feel like they can connect with him more."
The goats are unfazed by loud music and crowds of people, Raskin said.
"We've been to parties with DJs where there's loud music and I myself was concerned about how they would react to it. Pippin fell asleep and was totally calm and chill and fine in that environment, and it didn't really seem to hurt their ears or anything like that," she said.
Before hitting the town, Raskin dresses the goats in purple, lace-cuffed velvet jackets and neckbands and wraps their horns in brightly colored tape, for decoration and safety.
And then they’re ready for the party you've just got to goat to.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
- From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...