EAM Jaishankar to Visit New York to Preside over Open Debates on Terrorism, UNSC Reforms

Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar will visit New York on December 14 and December 15 where he will participate in two high-level ministerial meetings at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The meetings will focus on reforms in the UNSC and also discuss the global campaign against counter-terrorism. Jaishankar will also unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN premises.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said: “The High-Level Ministerial Open Debate on 14 December is on the theme of ‘New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’ [NORMS] and the High-Level Briefing on 15 December is on ‘Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward’. Both these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council.”

The statement also said that the open debate in which Jaishankar will be participating in will focus on the need to reform the global governance multilateral architecture and also push for long standing reforms of the Security Council.

On December 14, Jaishankar will attend the New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism Debate and on December 15, he will attend the open debate on Global Approach to Counter Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward.

Both of themes are important since India continues to face attacks to its security, stability and sovereignty due to states which sponsor terror and terrorist organisations.

India is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the UNSC and is its president for the month of December.

Under India’s presidency the special meeting of the Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee and the ‘No Money For Terror’ ministerial meetings were hosted in Mumbai and New Delhi in October and November respectively.

Jaishankar will also launch a Group of Friends For Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers. During India’s UNSC Presidency, the members adopted a resolution to ensure accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers.

Along with India, nations like Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal, will also act as co-chairs of the Group of Friends For Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan foreign office said that Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will also attend the event on December 14.

“The Foreign Minister will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism,” the Pakistan foreign office said in a statement.

Jaishankar will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Several nations, including the UK and Russia have called for expanding the UNSC or adding members from Africa, Asia and Latin America to make the grouping more inclusive in nature.

