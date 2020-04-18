WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Earthquake Hits Off Islands South of Tokyo, No Tsunami

Representative Image

Representative Image

The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in the Pacific Ocean west of the Ogasawara island chain.

Share this:

A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in the Pacific Ocean west of the Ogasawara island chain, at a location about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the quake, whose epicenter was very deep at 450 kilometers (280 miles) below the sea surface, posed no danger of a tsunami.

The Ogasawara chain, made up of ancient undersea volcanoes and also called the Bonin islands, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres