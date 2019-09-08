English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake Hits Southwest China; 1 Person Reported Killed
The government's earthquake monitoring center says the 5.4-magnitude quake struck the city of Neijiang in Sichuan province early Sunday.
Beijing: Chinese state TV is reporting that an earthquake in the country's southwest has killed one person and injured another 29.
The casualties were reported by China Central Television, which gave no other details of the death or injuries.
Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.
