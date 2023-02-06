Syrian health ministry said the death toll from the earthquake that struck southern Turkey has risen to 237. The tally of injured has crossed 639. Officials from the country said that citizens living in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus remain adversely impacted.

Speaking to state-run SANA news agency, Ahmad Damiriah, the nation’s assistant health minister said response teams, ambulances and medical teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to help with rescue operations and treat those injured and admit people to hospitals.

Currently eleven ambulances and medical teams from Syria’s Homs and Tartus have been dispatched to the affected regions.

15 mobile clinics have been set up those who have been injured. Private hospitals were told to receive all cases and cooperate with government agencies in treating those injured.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the damage of the earthquake, which hit the country and what procedures are to be taken in aftermath of the earthquake.

After the meeting the Syrian defence ministry said it has mobilized all units to help with rescue operations.

“The Ministry of Defence mobilizes all its units, formations and institutions in all the provinces to provide immediate help and urgent assistance to the people affected by the earthquake, carry out search and rescue work for people trapped under the rubble, treat the wounded and remove traces of destruction,” the ministry said in a statement accessed by SANA.

The earthquake struck southern Turkey in the wee hours of Monday morning. Large scale devastation also has been reported from Turkey with cities Diyarbakir, Adana and Gaziantep.

The death toll at the time of writing this report has risen to 284 in Turkey, with over 2,300 people injured.

People were being rescued from debris of buildings in Turkish and Syrian cities.

Northwestern #Syria — #Idlib & #Aleppo in particular — have suffered 12yrs of brutal conflict. More than 65% of the basic infrastructure of the area is destroyed or heavily damaged.Tonight’s earthquake couldn’t have hit a more vulnerable region. An absolute disaster. https://t.co/UQXzDSSd6i — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 6, 2023

The director of Middle East Institute’s Syrian programme Charles Lister in a tweet said that the epicentre region has been home millions of refugees and internally displaced peoples, who have for most part of the last decade, borne the brunt of war.

He said that these people will be impacted as they live in tents and makeshift structures and also said that the winter season will further worsen the situation.

He also pointed out that the infrastructure in the region is dilapidated due to years of war leading to the collapse of several buildings in the region, inside which hundreds were living.

