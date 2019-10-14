Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Strikes Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, 157 kilometers below the surface of earth.
Representative image.
Islamabad: A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, days after 40 people were killed in a powerful quake in PoK and other parts of the country.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, 157 kilometers below the surface of earth.
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman Taimur Ali said the earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Swat and in the Hazara areas.
Ali said that no loss to life or property had been reported so far in the province.
On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The earthquake killed 40 people in the entire region and left over 450 injured
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 Written Update: Salman Khan Eliminates Koena Mitra on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV Stick Now at Rs 2,599, Fire Stick 4K at Rs 3,999