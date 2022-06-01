Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Hits China's Sichuan Province

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake struck Lushan county of Ya, a City at 5:00 pm local time. The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.