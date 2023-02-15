CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Turkey-Syria EarthquakeSpy BalloonSri LankaRussia-Ukraine WarPakistan
Home » News » World » Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Hits New Zealand, Epicenter Near Wellington
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Hits New Zealand, Epicenter Near Wellington

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 12:59 IST

Wellington, New Zealand

The quake started with a large jolt followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking. (Credits: EMSC)

The quake started with a large jolt followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking. (Credits: EMSC)

The quake took place at 7.38 pm (local time) around 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu at a depth of 76 km

New Zealand was shaken by an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude centered near Wellington on Wednesday.

The quake started with a large jolt followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking, witnesses told NZ Herald.

The quake took place at 7.38 pm (local time) around 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu at a depth of 76 km.

The shaking has been classified as “strong" with reports of people feeling the tremors stretching across the whole country, according to GeoNet.

However, the damage caused due to the quake is not immediately known.

The tremors come at a time when New Zealand is already in midst of a disaster caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, which killed four people and displaced 10,500 more.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Earthquake
  2. new zealand
first published:February 15, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 12:59 IST
Read More