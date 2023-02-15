Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Hits New Zealand, Epicenter Near Wellington

New Zealand was shaken by an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude centered near Wellington on Wednesday.

The quake started with a large jolt followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking, witnesses told NZ Herald.

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.1 || 78 km NW of Lower Hutt (New Zealand) || 5 min ago (local time 19:38:07). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/QLRK4EGfmz— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2023

The quake took place at 7.38 pm (local time) around 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu at a depth of 76 km.

The shaking has been classified as “strong" with reports of people feeling the tremors stretching across the whole country, according to GeoNet.

However, the damage caused due to the quake is not immediately known.

The tremors come at a time when New Zealand is already in midst of a disaster caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, which killed four people and displaced 10,500 more.

Read all the Latest News here