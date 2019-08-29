Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Rattles Japan's Hokkaido, No Casualties Reported Yet
The earthquake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres. No reports of destruction or casualties due to the quake have surfaced yet.
Representative image.
Hokkaido: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1, occurred on 29-08-2019, 05:16:37 IST, Lat:41.1 N & Long: 142.9 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Hokkaido, Japan Region," IMD Earthquake tweeted.
The earthquake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres. No reports of destruction or casualties due to the quake have surfaced yet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85