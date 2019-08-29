Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Rattles Japan's Hokkaido, No Casualties Reported Yet

Hokkaido: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1, occurred on 29-08-2019, 05:16:37 IST, Lat:41.1 N & Long: 142.9 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Hokkaido, Japan Region," IMD Earthquake tweeted.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres. No reports of destruction or casualties due to the quake have surfaced yet.

