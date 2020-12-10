Earthquake of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes off Taiwan's Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck off the island's east coast at a depth of 74 kilometres at 9:19 pm local time (1319 GMT), according to the USGS.

Residents in the capital Taipei reported shaking buildings, with local media reporting the quake was felt across the island.

"HUGE earthquake just now in Taiwan," wrote one Twitter user who said he was driving home from work when the quake struck.

"Thought I'd blown a flat tire... turned out to be a big quake!"

Metro services in the northern city of Taoyuan had been suspended, authorities said, while they carried out impact assessments.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.