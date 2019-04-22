English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Central Philippines, No Reports of Casualties
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Representational image.
Loading...
Manila: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the central Philippines on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, and a Reuters witness said office buildings swayed in the main business district of the capital, Manila.
The quake struck 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Manila at a depth of 40 km (25 miles). The USGS initially said the magnitude was 6.4 but later downgraded it slightly. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Some people evacuated their offices in Manila.
The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.
(Further details awaited)
The quake struck 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Manila at a depth of 40 km (25 miles). The USGS initially said the magnitude was 6.4 but later downgraded it slightly. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Some people evacuated their offices in Manila.
The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.
(Further details awaited)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan’s Latest Angrezi Medium Meme is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- Chhapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
- Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results