Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Central Philippines, Several Dead
Although the government is yet to quote the official number of death, the governor of Pampanga told a radio station that several people had been killed in the earthquake which struck 60 km northwest of the capital city Manila.
Students evacuate their school premises after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the northern island of Luzon and was felt in the Metro Manila, Philippines. (Image : Reuters)
Manila: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Philippines main island of Luzon on Monday and several people were killed in collapsed buildings, media reported.
The quake struck 60 km (37 miles) northwest of the capital, Manila, at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The governor of Pampanga province told a radio station that several people had been killed. Media reported some structures had collapsed and the Clark International Airport, a former US military base, had suffered some damage and had closed.
Tall buildings swayed in Manila's main business district and some people evacuated their offices.
The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.
(Further details awaited)
