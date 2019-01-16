LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Earthquake of 6.6 Magnitude Strikes off Vanuatu: USGS

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Reuters

Updated:January 16, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Wellington: An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck off the coast of Vanuatu in the Pacific ocean on Wednesday, at a depth of 46.9 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake.​
