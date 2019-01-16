English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake of 6.6 Magnitude Strikes off Vanuatu: USGS
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Wellington: An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck off the coast of Vanuatu in the Pacific ocean on Wednesday, at a depth of 46.9 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake.
