Earthquake of 7.0 Magnitude Jolts Southeastern Peru

The epicenter of the earthquake which struck struck southeastern Peru was at a depth of 257 kilometers (160 miles).

AFP

Updated:March 1, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Earthquake of 7.0 Magnitude Jolts Southeastern Peru
Representative Image (Source: AP)
Washington: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck southeastern Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 257 kilometers (160 miles). The agency said most big quakes in South America occur at a depth of 70 kilometers or higher.
