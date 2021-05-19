Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Nepal: German Research Centre

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Representative Image
