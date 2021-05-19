world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Nepal: German Research Centre
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Nepal: German Research Centre

Representative Image

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 19, 2021, 13:59 IST