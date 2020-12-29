News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Near Zagreb, Croatia
1-MIN READ

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Near Zagreb, Croatia

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Near Zagreb, Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday and video footage showed people being rescued from rubble.

ZAGREB: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday and video footage showed people being rescued from rubble.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

The N1 news channel reported that the epicentre was in the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometers from Croatia’s capital Zagreb. It showed footage of rescuers there pulling out a man and a child from debris. Both were alive.

Other footage showed a house with a roof caved in. The reporter said she did not know if anyone was inside.

There was no further information available on casualties.

The quake could be felt in the capital Zagreb, where people rushed to the streets.

On Monday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...