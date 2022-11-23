CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Western Turkey Region, Tremors Felt in Istanbul, Ankara: Report
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Western Turkey Region, Tremors Felt in Istanbul, Ankara: Report

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 07:55 IST

Ankara, Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Turkey on Wednesday.(Representational Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Turkey on Wednesday.(Representational Photo)

Turkey earthquake: While the earthquake struck the Turkish city of Düzce, the tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Ankara

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Western Turkey region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

While the earthquake struck the Turkish city of Düzce, the tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Ankara.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

Details about the damage or casualties were not known immediately after the earthquake. Duzce Mayor Faruk Özlü said power was out in parts of the city and internet services were disrupted, according to the local reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that the magnitude 5.9 earthquake’s epicenter was located in Düzce’s Gölyaka district and struck at 4:08 am, while the magnitude was later revised to 6.0 by the Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute.

first published:November 23, 2022, 07:16 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 07:55 IST