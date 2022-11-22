CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.3 Hits Solomon Islands; Tsunami Warning Issued

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 08:27 IST

Solomon Islands

A tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake

A tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake (Representational Photo)

The quake comes a day after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people in Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3, with a depth of 10 kilometres struck Malango in the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, said the United States Geological Survey.

A tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake, according to the U.S. tsunami warning system. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

The quake comes a day after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday.

The epicenter of the quake was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

(With inputs from Reuters)

first published:November 22, 2022, 08:16 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 08:27 IST