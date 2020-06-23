Earthquake Strongly Rattles Buildings in Mexico City, People Run out on Streets

A strong earthquake hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the center of the capital Mexico City hundreds of miles away, and sending people fleeing their homes into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 7.4, revised down from an earlier estimate of 7.7. The earthquake was centered in the Pacific coastal state of Oaxaca.

Reuters witnesses in Mexico City saw no initial signs of injuries or damage.

Quakes of such size can be devastating. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico in 2017 killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding states.

Situated at the intersection of three tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. The capital is seen as particularly vulnerable due to its location on top of an ancient lake bed.