Easter Sunday Tragedy Consequence of 'Weak' Sri Lankan Govt, Says ex-Army Chief Sarath Fonseka

The Easter Sunday tragedy is a consequence of a "weak" government, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka told Parliament on Wednesday as he faulted President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, defence officials for the country's worst terror attacks.Speaking during the emergency debate in the House, the former army chief said people will not be able to get on with their day to day lives if the government goes on in the way it is doing things today.He then faulted President Sirisena, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and defence officials for the attacks last Sunday that has killed 359 people and injured nearly 500 others."The whole government including the Cabinet becomes weak if the President is weak," the 68-year-old Field Marshal said."The intelligence reports which are sent to defence ministry clearly goes to President Sirisena as he is the Minister of Defence," he said referring to the statement made by Sirisena who said he was also not aware of the intelligence reports beforehand."The President should have returned to the country from Singapore earlier than 12 midnight as there were Sri Lankan Airlines flights operating from Singapore to Colombo several times. Mr. Sirisena only sent a message of condolence," he was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror."I have no personal issue with the President," he said and alleged that the law and order ministers who were appointed earlier were not competent.Faulting Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, he said one cannot get away saying he was not informed."The Prime Minister had said he was not informed of the warning made by the foreign intelligence units. He should have either informed Parliament if he was not called for the Security Council meeting for the last six months."I also must mention that it took 48 hours for the Prime Minister's office to invite me for a meeting, I should have been summoned to Temple Trees immediately after the Sunday's bomb attacks as it is me who has more knowledge on defence", he said while highlighting that government should have made a better use of him.Under Fonseka's command the Sri Lankan Army ended the 26- year Sri Lankan civil war in 2009, defeating the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) led by Velupillai Prabakaran.Also he said State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene should have resigned from his post if he was not called for the security council meeting for six months.Fonseka also faulted the Opposition as well."I suggested just after the war was concluded in 2009 that intelligence units should be strengthened but the then government turned a deaf ear for it."The terrorist group is not one which had been formed recently and the suicide attacks on Sunday would have been planned at least eight years ago."It took at least 12 years for the LTTE to plan suicide attacks," he said.Fonseka said the terror group might have already established a leader of slain LTTE chief Prabakaran's calibre.