Eastern Equine Encephalitis Kills 30% People it Infects and It's Slowly Spreading in US

EEE is a rare but dangerous virus that can wreak havoc in livestock and cause permanent brain damage in people, resulting in seizures, mental impairment and even personality changes in survivors.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Eastern Equine Encephalitis Kills 30% People it Infects and It's Slowly Spreading in US
Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that causes a rare, potentially fatal disease and seems to be spreading across the US. At least a dozen cases of EEE have been confirmed across the US so far this season, reported Insider.

EEE is a rare but dangerous virus that can wreak havoc in livestock and cause permanent brain damage in people, resulting in seizures, mental impairment and even personality changes in survivors.

While EEE still remains incurable, its symptoms can be treated if it is detected before spreading to the brain. According to CDC 30 percent of patients with EEE die, wither within weeks of contracting the diseases, or later as a result of ongoing physical and mental impairment.

Massachusetts has reported seven humans cases of EEE, and one woman has died. The cases include a 5-year-old girl from Sudbury, who is in critical condition, and a woman in her 60s from Northborough, Boston.com reported. Furthermore, late August saw a 59-year-old woman die after contracting EEE, according to NBC 10.

At least three people have been detected in Michigan, and one has died. A resident of Kalamazoo County became the first fatal case of EEE in Michigan this season. However, health officials have not released any details about the deceased person, who was one of three confirmed cases of EEE in the state.

One person has been diagnosed in New Jersey. At least 10 horses there with the disease have been euthanised, according to Equine Management.

One human case has been reported in Rhode Island's West Warwick. Furthermore, at least four horses have also contracted the disease, according to local news.

Indiana has detected EEE in two horses and Ohio has at least one confirmed equine case.

Furthermore, York County, Maine, has reported at least one equine infection, while Southeastern New Hampshire is at risk after EEE killed a horse in Northwood.

Connecticut has found EEE in mosquitos, NBC Connecticut reported, while Mosquitos with EEE have been in Florida since July.

Sentinel chickens have detected EEE in Delaware, according to state officials, while New York has found EEE in horses and mosquito pools upstate.

