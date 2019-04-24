Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Eat Your Garbage If You Want to': Philippines President Threatens 'War' Against Canada

Canada had shipped 103 containers holding 2,450 tonnes of trash to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014. Some of the containers are still at the port of Manila.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Eat Your Garbage If You Want to': Philippines President Threatens 'War' Against Canada
A file photo of Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte. (Reuters)
Loading...
Manila: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to “go to war” with Canada if the latter fails to remove tonnes of garbage from the country that was shipped here by a Canada-based company in 2013 and has since remained in a landfill in the city of Tarlac.

“We'll declare war against them. Load the containers onto a ship, and I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way. Prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to,” Duterte was quoted as saying by the official Philippines News Agency (PNA).

"I'll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail," he said.

According to CNN Philippines, 103 containers holding 2,450 tonnes of trash were shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014.

The garbage was initially declared to contain only plastic scraps but was later found to have non-recyclable plastics, household waste and used adult diapers.

The trash was declared illegal as the private Canada-based company responsible for shipping the cargo didn't have import clearances. Some of the containers are still at the port of Manila, according to CNN.

The dispute led to several diplomatic protests in the Philippines but the Canadian government refused to act at the time, alleging that the garbage shipment was a private transaction not endorsed by the government.

In the face of Duterte's threats, the Canadian Embassy in Manila on Wednesday "reiterated Ottawa's commitment to resolve the issue of garbage shipped to the Philippines in 2013", PNA reported.

"A joint technical working group, consisting of officials from both countries, is examining the full spectrum of issues related to the removal of the waste with a view to a timely resolution," the Embassy said in a statement.

It said that "in 2016, Canada amended its regulations around hazardous waste shipments to prevent such events from happening again. We are committed to working collaboratively with the government of the Philippines to ensure the material is processed in an environmentally responsible way".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram