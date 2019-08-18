Take the pledge to vote

Economy Will Perform Well in 2nd Half of 2019, Says Trump's Adviser As He Plays Down Fears of Recession

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the economy will perform well in the second half of 2019. According to him, consumers are seeing higher wages and are able to spend and save more.

Associated Press

Updated:August 18, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Economy Will Perform Well in 2nd Half of 2019, Says Trump's Adviser As He Plays Down Fears of Recession
Larry Kudlow, who served as Trump's informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, is a well-known conservative voice. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
Berkeley Heights (US): President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is trying to play down fears of a looming recession after last week's sharp drop in the financial markets.

Larry Kudlow says the economy will perform well in the second half of 2019. Kudlow says consumers are seeing higher wages and are able to spend and save more.

He calls such a scenario "an ideal situation".

A strong economy is key to Trump's reelection prospects. Kudlow acknowledges a slowing energy sector, but says low interest rates will help housing, construction and auto sales.

Kudlow is also defending the president's use of tariffs on goods coming from China, saying "we cannot let China pursue these unfair and unreciprocal trading practices."

Kudlow was interviewed on NBC's "Meet the Press" and "Fox News Sunday."

