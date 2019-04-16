SPONSORED BY
Ecuador Claims to be Hit by 40 Million Cyber Attacks Since Julian Assange's Arrest

Assange was arrested and carried out of Ecuador's embassy in London on Thursday after President Lenin Moreno removed his diplomatic protection following seven years of self-imposed exile in the building.

AFP

Updated:April 16, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London on April 11, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Quito: Ecuador said on Monday it has suffered 40 million cyber attacks on the webpages of public institutions since stripping Wikileaks founder Julian Assange of political asylum.

Patricio Real, Ecuador's deputy minister for information and communication technologies, said the attacks, which began on Thursday, had "principally come from the United States, Brazil, Holland, Germany, Romania, France, Austria and the United Kingdom," as well as from the South American country itself.

Moreno accused Assange of interfering in the "processes of other states" and "spying." As well as overturning Assange's asylum status, Ecuador stripped him of the nationality he was given in 2017 under the government of Moreno's predecessor Rafael Correa.

Javier Jara, undersecretary of the electronic government department of the telecommunications ministry, said the country had suffered "volumetric attacks" that blocked access to the internet following "threats from those groups linked to Julian Assange."

Hardest-hit were the foreign ministry, the central bank, the president's office, the internal revenue service, and several ministries and universities.
