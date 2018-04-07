English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ecuador Cuts WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Internet Connection at London Embassy
Relations between Assange and his host nation have often grown prickly. Ecuador suspended his internet access in 2016 after a WikiLeaks dump targeting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign
File image of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Image: AP)
QUITO, ECUADOR: Ecuador's government said Wednesday it has cut off WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's internet connection at the nation's London embassy after his recent activity on social media decrying the arrest of a Catalan separatist politician.
In a statement, officials said Assange's recent posts "put at risk" the good relations Ecuador maintains with nations throughout Europe and had decided as of Tuesday to suspend his internet access "in order to prevent any potential harm." Assange has since gone silent on social media.
Ecuador granted Assange asylum in the South American nation's London embassy in 2012, where he has remained cooped up ever since. Ecuador has repeatedly tried to find a solution that would allow Assange to leave without the threat of arrest, but with no success. He remains wanted in Britain for jumping bail and also fears a possible U.S. extradition request based on his leaking of classified State Department documents.
Relations between Assange and his host nation have often grown prickly. Ecuador suspended his internet access in 2016 after a WikiLeaks dump targeting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. And while former President Rafael Correa hailed Assange's work, the South American country's current head of state has called him a hacker and warned him not to meddle in politics.
As part of an agreement allowing him to stay at Ecuador's embassy, Assange is forbidden from sending any messages that would interfere with the country's diplomatic relations other nations. "He violated that agreement," said Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Ecuador's minister of foreign affairs. She added that Ecuador's government would be sending of a group of diplomats to meet with Assange's legal team in London next week while also continuing a dialogue with British officials on how to resolve "an inherited problem."
Assange frequently tweets more than a dozen times a day, sharing news stories and comments that often focus on global politics and digital security issues. In recent days, Assange had criticized Germany's detention of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. He wrote that the European arrest warrant system "allows an abusive government to persecute its opponents across the whole of the EU."
He also chimed in a decision by the United States and more than a dozen European nations to kick out Russian diplomats on Monday following Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. "The manner of and timing of Russian diplomatic expulsions is poor diplomacy," he wrote. Following Assange's remarks, a British minister called him a "miserable little worm" and said it was regretful that he remains in Ecuador's embassy.
Ecuador granted the Australian-born Assange citizenship in December as part of an effort to make him a member of its diplomatic team, which would grant him additional rights like special legal immunity. But Britain's Foreign Office rejected the request to grant him diplomatic status in the UK.
Also Watch
In a statement, officials said Assange's recent posts "put at risk" the good relations Ecuador maintains with nations throughout Europe and had decided as of Tuesday to suspend his internet access "in order to prevent any potential harm." Assange has since gone silent on social media.
Ecuador granted Assange asylum in the South American nation's London embassy in 2012, where he has remained cooped up ever since. Ecuador has repeatedly tried to find a solution that would allow Assange to leave without the threat of arrest, but with no success. He remains wanted in Britain for jumping bail and also fears a possible U.S. extradition request based on his leaking of classified State Department documents.
Relations between Assange and his host nation have often grown prickly. Ecuador suspended his internet access in 2016 after a WikiLeaks dump targeting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. And while former President Rafael Correa hailed Assange's work, the South American country's current head of state has called him a hacker and warned him not to meddle in politics.
As part of an agreement allowing him to stay at Ecuador's embassy, Assange is forbidden from sending any messages that would interfere with the country's diplomatic relations other nations. "He violated that agreement," said Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Ecuador's minister of foreign affairs. She added that Ecuador's government would be sending of a group of diplomats to meet with Assange's legal team in London next week while also continuing a dialogue with British officials on how to resolve "an inherited problem."
Assange frequently tweets more than a dozen times a day, sharing news stories and comments that often focus on global politics and digital security issues. In recent days, Assange had criticized Germany's detention of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. He wrote that the European arrest warrant system "allows an abusive government to persecute its opponents across the whole of the EU."
He also chimed in a decision by the United States and more than a dozen European nations to kick out Russian diplomats on Monday following Moscow's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain. "The manner of and timing of Russian diplomatic expulsions is poor diplomacy," he wrote. Following Assange's remarks, a British minister called him a "miserable little worm" and said it was regretful that he remains in Ecuador's embassy.
Ecuador granted the Australian-born Assange citizenship in December as part of an effort to make him a member of its diplomatic team, which would grant him additional rights like special legal immunity. But Britain's Foreign Office rejected the request to grant him diplomatic status in the UK.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|2
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|3
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|5
|12
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3 in Gold Coast Highlights: Weightlifters Adds Two More Gold Medals to India's Tally
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation