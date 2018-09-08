GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Egypt Court Sends 75 to Death, 47 to Life Over 2013 Rabaa Protest

In a case involving 739 defendants facing charges ranging from murder to damaging property, the court sentenced the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others.

Associated Press

Updated:September 8, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run after riot police fired tear gas during clashes in Cairo December 20, 2013. REUTERS
Cairo: An Egyptian court has sentenced 75 people to death, including top leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest.

In a case involving 739 defendants facing charges ranging from murder to damaging property, the court Saturday also sentenced to life in prison the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others.

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist known as "Shawkan," received five years imprisonment, meaning he will walk free for time served.

The sit-in was staged by supporters of Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood stalwart who became Egypt's first freely elected president in 2012 but was ousted a year later by the military, then led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
At least 600 people were killed when security forces broke up the protest in August 2013.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

