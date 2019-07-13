Egypt Opens 2 Ancient Pyramids for First Time Since 1960s
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said on Saturday that Egyptian archeologists have uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them with mummies, in the Dahshur royal necropolis.
Image for Representation
Cairo: Egypt is opening two of its earliest pyramids, located about 40 kilometres south of the capital Cairo, to visitors for the first time since 1965.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany also told reporters on Saturday that Egyptian archeologists have uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them with mummies, in the Dahshur royal necropolis.
He says archeologists also found wooden funerary masks along with instruments used in cutting stones, dating to the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).
The Dahshur necropolis area is home to what is considered to be some of the earliest pyramids, including Sneferu's Bent Pyramid and the Red Pyramid.
Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, which is partially driven by antiquities sightseeing hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final
- Microsoft Windows' Hearts, Backgammon and Other Internet Games Are Coming to an End
- Google News Redesign Will Show More Prominent Headlines, Publisher Names
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers