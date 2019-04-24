English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Egypt Passes Referendum Extending President Sisi's Rule with 88.83% of Vote
National Election Authority head Lashin Ibrahim told a Cairo press conference that 88.83 per cent voted "yes" for changes that could keep Sisi in power until 2030, with 11.17 per cent voting "no".
File Photo of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reuters)
Cairo: Egyptians have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a referendum on proposed constitutional amendments aimed at extending the rule of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the electoral board said Tuesday.
National Election Authority head Lashin Ibrahim told a Cairo press conference that 88.83 per cent voted "yes" for changes that could keep Sisi in power until 2030, with 11.17 per cent voting "no".
With almost 27 million votes cast out of an eligible base of 61 million voters, the turnout rate was 44.33 per cent, he added.
National Election Authority head Lashin Ibrahim told a Cairo press conference that 88.83 per cent voted "yes" for changes that could keep Sisi in power until 2030, with 11.17 per cent voting "no".
With almost 27 million votes cast out of an eligible base of 61 million voters, the turnout rate was 44.33 per cent, he added.
