1-MIN READ

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

Egypt reported 321 new COVID19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
CAIRO Egypt reported 321 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.

In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But Egypt has not yet made it to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.

Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. The figure rises to as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included, analysts say.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 1, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
