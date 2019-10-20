Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

Egypt Reveals Details of 30 Biggest Ancient Coffins with Mummies Inside at Luxor

The coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (945-715 B.C.) and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted.

Associated Press

Updated:October 20, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Egypt Reveals Details of 30 Biggest Ancient Coffins with Mummies Inside at Luxor
File photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

Luxor: Egypt's antiquities authorities on Saturday revealed the details of 30 ancient wooden coffins that were recently discovered in the southern city of Luxor.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters the coffins, with inscriptions and paintings, were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the Nile River's west bank near Luxor.

Egypt Antiquities

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany looking at recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP, File)

When discovered last week, the coffins were in two layers, with 18 coffins on top of 12 others, he said.

The coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (945-715 B.C.) and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted, Waziri said.

Egypt Antiquities

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany, foreground left, looking at recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP, File)

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the mummies found in the coffins included 23 adult males, five adult females and two children. He said the coffins were "exceptionally painted and preserved." His ministry has described them as one of the "biggest and most important" discoveries in recent years.

Archaeologists opened the coffins of a man and a woman, both wrapped in cloth. Their gender can be distinguished by the shape of their hands, said Waziri, who explained that ancient women were buried with their hands open while men's hands were closed.

The two mummies seemed well preserved with the outer wrappings still intact, completely covering their faces and bodies.

Egypt Antiquities

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany looking at recently discovered ancient colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP, File)

El-Anany said further excavations are underway in the necropolis, which includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and Late Periods (1994 B.C. to 332 B.C.).

He said the coffins will be moved in November to the Grand Egyptian Museum that Egypt is building near the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo. The museum has been under construction for well over a decade and is intended to showcase Egypt's ancient treasures while drawing tourists to help fund its future development. Authorities have said the museum will open next year.

The coffins' discovery is the latest in a series of new finds that Egypt has sought publicity for in the hopes of reviving its key tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following a 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram