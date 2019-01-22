English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Egypt Says Clashes Kill 7 Troops, 59 Militants in Sinai Peninsula
The military said in a statement on Tuesday that forces have killed at least 59 suspected militants and arrested another 142 suspected militants and criminals.
Military forces look on in North Sinai, Egypt. (Image: Reuters)
Cairo: Egypt says at least seven troops, including an officer, have been killed in clashes with militants in recent operations in restive northern Sinai Peninsula.
The military said in a statement on Tuesday that forces have killed at least 59 suspected militants and arrested another 142 suspected militants and criminals.
It says airstrikes destroyed 56 vehicles containing weapons and ammunition in the Western Desert, south and northeastern border areas.
The military statement gave no timeframe for these recent operations. It wasn't possible to independently confirm the details as access to northern Sinai is heavily restricted.
Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants last year. It has struggled to defeat a long-running insurgency in Sinai, which serves as a base for Egypt's Islamic State affiliate.
