Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Egypt Says Looting Attempt by Thieves Caused Oil Pipeline Fire That Killed 7

A health ministry spokesman, Ahmed Megahed, said the fire in the Itay el-Barud district also injured at least 16 other people, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Associated Press

Updated:November 14, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Egypt Says Looting Attempt by Thieves Caused Oil Pipeline Fire That Killed 7
Image for representation purpose only.

Cairo: A pipeline for oil products has caught fire when thieves tried to tap into it to siphon off gasoline in the Nile Delta province of Beheira, and at least seven people were killed, Egyptian officials said.

A health ministry spokesman, Ahmed Megahed, said the fire in the Itay el-Barud district also injured at least 16 other people, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The looters caused a leak when they tapped into the pipeline, spilling gasoline into the nearby area, including down a drain, Egypt's petroleum ministry said. The fuel then caught fire on Wednesday, it said.

Footage posted online showed flames rising into the sky and people trying to put out the fire. Other footage showed other people attempting to collect the leaked fuel before the fire broke out.

Authorities said firefighters took at least three hours to extinguish the blaze, which damaged over a dozen vehicles in the area. Police arrested one person on suspicion of trying to siphon from the pipeline, Beheira Governor Hisham Amna, said in televised comments.

The pipeline moves fuel from the Mediterranean city of Alexandria to Egypt's capital, Cairo.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram