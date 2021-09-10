Egypt Sees Spike Before Schools Open Next Week

Egypt's daily reported cases of coronavirus have surpassed 400 for the first time in months. The Health Ministry on Friday reported 413 cases and 12 fatalities for the past 24 hours.

Daily cases have been spiking in recent weeks since the more contagious delta variant was detected in the country in July.

The latest increase is alarming for Egyptian authorities as schools are scheduled to open their doors for face-to-face classes next week.

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with 100 million people, has reported 291,585 cases including 16,836 fatalities from the pandemic.

However, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher since health authorities have done limited testing.

