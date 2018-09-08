English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Egypt Sentences 75 People to Death Over 2013 Pro-Muslim Sit-in
Others being tried in the case, including Brotherhood spiritual leader Mohamed Badie, were handed life sentences.
Representative Image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Mikael Damkier/ Shutterstock.com)
Cairo: Egypt has sentenced 75 people to death, including prominent Islamist leaders, over a 2013 pro-Muslim Brotherhood sit-in which ended with the killing of hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said on Saturday.
Those sentenced to death by hanging include senior Brotherhood leaders Essam al-Erian and Mohamed Beltagi and prominent Islamist preacher Safwat Higazi, the sources said.
