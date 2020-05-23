WORLD

1-MIN READ

Egyptian Forces Kill 21 Militants in North Sinai: Report

File photo of Egyptian security forces in North Sinai. (Reuters)

File photo of Egyptian security forces in North Sinai. (Reuters)

Two officers were wounded in an exchange of fire during the operation, according to a ministry statement cited in the report, which did not say when the operation took place.

  PTI Cairo
  Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Egyptian security forces killed 21 suspected militants in North Sinai, part of a group that the interior ministry said was planning attacks over the Eid holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, state television reported on Saturday.

Two officers were wounded in an exchange of fire during the operation, according to a ministry statement cited in the report, which did not say when the operation took place.

Eid begins on Sunday. Militants loyal to Islamic State are active in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling an insurgency for years.


