Egyptian Forces Kill Four Militants in Northern Sinai, Rifles and Explosives Seized
The Interior Ministry said that the four were killed in a police shootout on Saturday. They were suspects in an earlier attack on a northern Sinai police checkpoint that claimed the lives of eight policemen.
Representative image of Egyptian forces. (PTI)
Cairo: Egypt says its security forces have killed 4 militants in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.
The Interior Ministry says that the four were killed in a shootout with the police, south of the Mediterranean city of el-Arish on Saturday.
It said that the police seized automatic rifles, bombs and explosive belts.
The Ministry says the four were implicated in an attack earlier this week on a police checkpoint in northern Sinai that authorities say had left eight policemen dead.
On Thursday, authorities said security forces killed 14 suspected militants linked to the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State.
The long-running insurgency in northern Sinai escalated after the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013, and is now led by an Islamic State affiliate.
