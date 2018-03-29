English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Reelected with More Than 90% of Vote
Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended on Wednesday.
Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, sits during an interview with Reuters in Cairo May 14, 2014. (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo)
Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been reelected for a second term with 92 per cent of the vote, state media reported on Thursday citing preliminary results.
Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended on Wednesday, state-owned newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar el-Youm, and the official MENA news agency reported.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
