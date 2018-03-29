GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Reelected with More Than 90% of Vote

Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, sits during an interview with Reuters in Cairo May 14, 2014. (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo)
Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been reelected for a second term with 92 per cent of the vote, state media reported on Thursday citing preliminary results.

Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended on Wednesday, state-owned newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar el-Youm, and the official MENA news agency reported.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
