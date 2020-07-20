WORLD

1-MIN READ

Egypt's Parliament Approves Troop Deployment to Libya

File photo of Egyptian security forces in North Sinai. (Reuters)

The move could bring Egypt and Turkey, close US allies that support rival sides in Libya's chaotic proxy war, into direct confrontation.

Egypt's parliament has authorized the deployment of troops outside the country after the president threatened military action against Turkish-backed forces in Libya.

The move could bring Egypt and Turkey, close US allies that support rival sides in Libya's chaotic proxy war, into direct confrontation. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has called the strategic coastal city of Sirte a "red line" and warned that any attack on the town would prompt Cairo to intervene militarily to protect its western border with the oil-rich country.

Egypt's House of Representatives, packed with supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, approved plans to send troops to "defend Egyptian national security" after a closed-door session on Monday.

Egypt backs eastern-based Libyan forces while Turkey supports fighters allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, in the west.

