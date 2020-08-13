Egypt's Sisi welcomes UAE-Israel deal and halt to annexation

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on normalising ties that includes an Israeli agreement to halt further annexation of Palestinian lands.

“I followed with interest and appreciation the joint statement between the United States, United Arab Emirates and Israel to halt the Israeli annexation of Palestinian lands and taking steps to bring peace in the Middle East,” Sisi said on Twitter.

“I value the efforts of those in charge of the deal to achieve prosperity and stability for our region.”

