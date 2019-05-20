English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Climber Spotted on Monument
The company that operates the structure said they saw a man climbing on Monday afternoon.
A man is seen climbing the Eiffel Tower on Monday afternoon (Twitter)
Paris: The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said.
"A climber has been spotted. It's the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower," an official told AFP, adding that police were on the scene.
⚠️— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 20, 2019
🇫🇷 La #tourEiffel est actuellement fermée jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Pour éviter une trop longue attente, nous conseillons à nos visiteurs de reporter leur visite.
🇬🇧 The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit.
