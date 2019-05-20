Take the pledge to vote

Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Climber Spotted on Monument

The company that operates the structure said they saw a man climbing on Monday afternoon.

Updated:May 20, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Climber Spotted on Monument
A man is seen climbing the Eiffel Tower on Monday afternoon (Twitter)
Paris: The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said.




"A climber has been spotted. It's the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower," an official told AFP, adding that police were on the scene.
