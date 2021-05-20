Eiffel Tower to Reopen on July 16, Visitors Capped at 10,000 a Day: Operator

The Eiffel Tower will reopen on July 16 after several months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Paris landmark’s operator said on Thursday.

Visitor numbers will be limited to 10,000 a day to meet social distancing requirements, fewer than half of their pre-Covid levels, operator Sete told AFP.

All floors of the monument will be accessible to visitors, except some areas where renovation work is ongoing.

The Eiffel Tower has been undergoing the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history to look its best for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including with a paint job giving it a distinctly golden hue.

But painting was suspended after traces of lead were found in the Tower’s layers of paint, making it hazardous to continue.

