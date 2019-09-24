Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

Eight Babies Killed as Fire Rips Through Algeria Hospital: Emergency Services

Captain Nassim Bernaoui said that they managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff, but they regret the deaths of eight babies.

AFP

Updated:September 24, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Representational Image.
Algiers: Eight babies were killed when a fire ripped through the maternity unit at a hospital in eastern Algeria before dawn on Tuesday, emergency services said.

"We managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff" after the 3:50 am (0250 GMT) fire in the hospital in Oued Souf, 500 kilometres (300 miles) southeast of Algiers, spokesman Captain Nassim Bernaoui told AFP.

"Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation." Dozens of fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, Bernaoui said. Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui ordered an inquiry and sent Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui to the scene of the fire.

