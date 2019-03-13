English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight Dead in Brazil School Shooting, Including Five Children: Report
Globo TV reported that five children, one adult and two adolescent shooters were among the dead. Police and firefighters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
File photo of a protest against gun violence. (Reuters)
Sao Paulo: At least eight people were killed at a Brazil grade school, where two young people were seen entering the building and firing weapons early on Wednesday, according to the Globo TV network.
Globo reported that five children, one adult and two adolescent shooters were among the dead. Police and firefighters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An unidentified witness told the the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper they saw a person shooting a gun outside the school and then entering just as classes began.
An unidentified witness told the the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper they saw a person shooting a gun outside the school and then entering just as classes began.
An unidentified witness told the the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper they saw a person shooting a gun outside the school and then entering just as classes began.
