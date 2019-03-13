LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Eight Dead in Brazil School Shooting, Including Five Children: Report

Reuters

Updated:March 13, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
File photo of a protest against gun violence. (Reuters)
Sao Paulo: At least eight people were killed at a Brazil grade school, where two young people were seen entering the building and firing weapons early on Wednesday, according to the Globo TV network.

Globo reported that five children, one adult and two adolescent shooters were among the dead. Police and firefighters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An unidentified witness told the the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper they saw a person shooting a gun outside the school and then entering just as classes began.
