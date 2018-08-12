English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Eight Dead, One Survivor in Indonesian Plane Crash
The Dimonim Air passenger plane carrying nine people, including a 12-year old child who survived, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday , was found by local residents in Pegunungan Bintang district.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Jakarta: Indonesian search and rescue teams found eight victims and one survivor after a small plane crashed in the eastern province of Papua, police said on Sunday.
The Dimonim Air passenger plane carrying nine people, including a 12-year old child who survived, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday afternoon and was later found by local residents in Pegunungan Bintang district.
The child suffered broken bones and was being treated at the local hospital.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record with frequent accidents. An AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Java Sea in late 2014, killing all 162 people on board.
Also Watch
The Dimonim Air passenger plane carrying nine people, including a 12-year old child who survived, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday afternoon and was later found by local residents in Pegunungan Bintang district.
The child suffered broken bones and was being treated at the local hospital.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record with frequent accidents. An AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Java Sea in late 2014, killing all 162 people on board.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Hyundai Creta Facelift: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Neha Dhupia Shares Beautiful Images from Maldives Holiday with Angad Bedi, See Pics
- Drake Calls Suniel Shetty Legend on Birthday Throwback Picture by Athiya Shetty
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...