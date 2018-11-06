English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight Feared Dead After Two Buildings Collapse in France's Marseille
Google Maps images taken in recent months showed the two collapsed buildings, in the working-class neighbourhood of Noailles, had had large visible cracks in their facades.
French rescue workers are seen near rubble after buildings collapsed in central Marseille, France. (Reuters)
Loading...
Marseille (France): As many as eight people may have died in the southern French city of Marseille in two building collapses, officials said on Tuesday after the first body was pulled out from the wreckage.
Rescuers worked throughout the night to look for victims in the rubble of two dilapidated apartment blocks, which collapsed suddenly on Monday morning not far from the centre of the Mediterranean port city.
There are between five to eight people missing, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said late on Monday, with authorities trying to trace five residents and three other people who had been invited to the buildings.
"The most important thing is saving lives," Castaner added from the scene. "During the first clearing operations, we've found some pockets of air that means we still have some hope of finding and identifying a survivor."
The first victim — a man — was pulled from the wreckage on Tuesday, prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said, adding that he needed to be identified.
Google Maps images taken in recent months showed the two collapsed buildings, in the working-class neighbourhood of Noailles, had had large visible cracks in their facades. One of them had been condemned and, with its windows boarded up, was well-secured and in theory unoccupied, officials said.
Rescuers worked throughout the night to look for victims in the rubble of two dilapidated apartment blocks, which collapsed suddenly on Monday morning not far from the centre of the Mediterranean port city.
There are between five to eight people missing, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said late on Monday, with authorities trying to trace five residents and three other people who had been invited to the buildings.
"The most important thing is saving lives," Castaner added from the scene. "During the first clearing operations, we've found some pockets of air that means we still have some hope of finding and identifying a survivor."
The first victim — a man — was pulled from the wreckage on Tuesday, prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said, adding that he needed to be identified.
Google Maps images taken in recent months showed the two collapsed buildings, in the working-class neighbourhood of Noailles, had had large visible cracks in their facades. One of them had been condemned and, with its windows boarded up, was well-secured and in theory unoccupied, officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali in London with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor
- Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...