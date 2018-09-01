English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight Hurt in Blast, Blaze at German Refinery: Police
The explosion took place at around 5:30 am (0330 GMT) in a site owned by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt, on the banks of the Danube river.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Berlin: A fire erupted Saturday at a refinery in southern Germany following an explosion, injuring at least eight people and forcing authorities to evacuate almost 2,000 local residents, police said.
The explosion took place at around 5:30 am (0330 GMT) in a site owned by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt, on the banks of the Danube river.
Public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk said the shockwaves from the blast were felt several kilometers away.
Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke rising above the refinery as dawn broke.
Three of the victims suffered "medium or serious injuries", police said in a statement.
Some 1,800 residents of the nearby towns of Vohburg and Irsching were evacuated as a precaution.
"The work to extinguish the flames is continuing," the police said, adding that there remains "a risk of more explosions". Around 200 firefighters were at the scene.
Emergency services appealed to residents within a 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius to "keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke".
Bayernoil employs 790 people at two sites in Bavaria and produces petrol, diesel and heating oil, as well as bitumen, with a crude oil processing capacity of 10.3 million tonnes a year, according to its website.
The most recent refinery fire in Germany occurred at a Shell plant in July, and caused no injuries.
The explosion took place at around 5:30 am (0330 GMT) in a site owned by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt, on the banks of the Danube river.
Public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk said the shockwaves from the blast were felt several kilometers away.
Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke rising above the refinery as dawn broke.
Three of the victims suffered "medium or serious injuries", police said in a statement.
Some 1,800 residents of the nearby towns of Vohburg and Irsching were evacuated as a precaution.
"The work to extinguish the flames is continuing," the police said, adding that there remains "a risk of more explosions". Around 200 firefighters were at the scene.
Emergency services appealed to residents within a 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius to "keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke".
Bayernoil employs 790 people at two sites in Bavaria and produces petrol, diesel and heating oil, as well as bitumen, with a crude oil processing capacity of 10.3 million tonnes a year, according to its website.
The most recent refinery fire in Germany occurred at a Shell plant in July, and caused no injuries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Dominated Global Smartwatch Market in Q2 2018
- Apple’s Self-Driving Car Gets Rear-Ended in Silicon Valley in First-Ever Crash
- Taimur Ali Khan Wins Hearts Yet Again, Teases the Paparazzi With His Adorable Antics; See Pics
- Australian Footballer Tim Cahill Joins Jamshedpur FC
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...