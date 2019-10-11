English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eight Killed in Turkish Border Town in Syrian Kurdish YPG Attack, Says Governor's Office
The wounded were taken to hospitals in the region, the governor's office said.
Representative Image
Istanbul: Eight people were killed and 35 wounded when the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia launched a mortar and rocket attack on Turkey's Syrian border town of Nusaybin, the governor's office in the southeastern province of Mardin said on Friday.
The wounded were taken to hospitals in the region, the governor's office said. Turkey on Friday stepped up its air and artillery strikes on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, focusing mainly on an area further west along the border region.
